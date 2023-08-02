✕ CLOSE Online Special City News Entrepreneurship Environment Factcheck Everything Woman Home Front Islamic Forum Life Xtra Property Travel &amp; Leisure Viewpoint Vox Pop Women In Business Art and Ideas Bookshelf Labour Law Letters
Search
    Top Story

    PHOTOS: Labour Unions Begin Nationwide Protest

    The organised labour comprising Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and its Trade Union Congress (TUC) counterpart, has commenced nationwide mass action against fuel price hike and…

    The organised labour comprising Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and its Trade Union Congress (TUC) counterpart, has commenced nationwide mass action against fuel price hike and other policies of the federal government.

    The unions hinted at suspending  the exercise after meeting with representatives of the Federal Government led by Femi Gbajabiamila, Chief of Staff to President Bola Tinubu.

    Gbajabiamila had described the organised Labour as a listening organisation that would not go ahead with its planned protests after listening to President Tinubu’s national broadcast to the nation.

    Festus Osifo, TUC President, had said labour leaders were going into a meeting to decide the final outcome on the protest.

    Nigerians were outraged by the move, but Joe Ajaero, NLC President, doused tension by saying the protest would go on.

    The exercise is ongoing across the nation. See pictures below

    ABUJA

    KANO

    NIGER

    BORNO

    Onyekachukwu Obi (Abuja), Salim Ibrahim (Kano), Abubakar Akote (Niger) and Olatunji Omirin (Borno)

    Dollar payments are now available for ALL Nigerians. Our clients earn about $5,000 - $10,000 acquiring premium domains. Read testimonials from others who have benefited. Click here to start

    More Stories
    %d bloggers like this: