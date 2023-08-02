PHOTOS: Labour Unions Begin Nationwide Protest

The organised labour comprising Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and its Trade Union Congress (TUC) counterpart, has commenced nationwide mass action against fuel price hike and…

The organised labour comprising Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and its Trade Union Congress (TUC) counterpart, has commenced nationwide mass action against fuel price hike and other policies of the federal government.

The unions hinted at suspending the exercise after meeting with representatives of the Federal Government led by Femi Gbajabiamila, Chief of Staff to President Bola Tinubu.

Gbajabiamila had described the organised Labour as a listening organisation that would not go ahead with its planned protests after listening to President Tinubu’s national broadcast to the nation.

Festus Osifo, TUC President, had said labour leaders were going into a meeting to decide the final outcome on the protest.

Nigerians were outraged by the move, but Joe Ajaero, NLC President, doused tension by saying the protest would go on.

The exercise is ongoing across the nation. See pictures below

ABUJA

KANO

NIGER

BORNO

Onyekachukwu Obi (Abuja), Salim Ibrahim (Kano), Abubakar Akote (Niger) and Olatunji Omirin (Borno)

