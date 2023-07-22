FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023: Falcons looking forward to clash with Australia

The Nigerian women had forced Olympic champions, Canada, to a barren draw in the first match on Friday.

The Super Falcons of Nigeria have said they are looking forward to their second match at the FIFA Women’s World Cup against co-host nation Australia at Brisbane’s Lang Park on Thursday.

“We are in very high spirits, I can tell you,” the team’s captain Onome Ebi told thenff.com on the team’s return to Brisbane. “It is the day after that massive point and we are already looking forward to our second match.

“The Aussies will not be easy, but we knew before arriving in Australia that no team at this tournament will be easy.”

The players were given the day off on Saturday and only loosened up from the encounter that stunned Canada on Friday.

Even as ever-present Nigeria got a point off the Olympic champions in Melbourne, the Super Falcons still have a number of top performers in their ranks who have not tasted action and are eager to do the business.

Midfielders Christy Ucheibe and Deborah Abiodun were massive in the early afternoon at the Rectangular, but suspended regulars Rasheedat Ajibade and Halimatu Ayinde are now available for selection, and the versatile Jennifer Echegini and strong forward Desire Oparanozie are also keen to get in on the beat.

“It is a tournament and we have decided to take it one game at a time. We have to go back and correct certain lapses, like how to convert our opportunities. We cannot afford to miss good chances any longer,” defender Osinachi Ohale said at the mixed zone in Melbourne.

Nigeria will square up to the Aussies at the Lang Park Stadium on Thursday (from 11am Nigeria time) with the arena expected to be filled to its 52,000 -capacity.

