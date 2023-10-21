FIFA U20 Women’s World Cup qualifier: Nigeria invite 30 for Tanzania

Head Coach of Nigeria’s U20 Women’s team, Falconets, Christopher Musa Danjuma, has called up 30 players for next month’s 2024 FIFA U20 Women’s World Cup…

Head Coach of Nigeria’s U20 Women’s team, Falconets, Christopher Musa Danjuma, has called up 30 players for next month’s 2024 FIFA U20 Women’s World Cup qualifying fixture against the U20 girls of Tanzania.

Among the invited players are goalkeepers Faith Omilana and Linda Jiwuaku, defenders Jumoke Alani and Tumininu Adeshina, midfielders Taiwo Afolabi, Chinyere Kalu and Chidera Okenwa, and forwards Chiamaka Okwuchukwu, Yina Adoo and Opeyemi Ajakaye.

Following the withdrawal of Mauritius from the second-round attrition with Nigeria, the 2022 World Cup quarter-finalists drew a bye to the third round, where Tanzania await, with the first leg away in Dar es Salaam on a date within 10th – 12th November and the return leg in Abuja on a date within 17th – 19th November.

Danjuma picked a few of his World Cup quarter-finalists from Costa Rica last year and an impressive number from the Flamingos squad that won the bronze medals at the FIFA U17 Women’s World Cup in India a year ago.

The invited players have been told to report at the Chida Hotel in Utako, Abuja on Sunday, 22 October.

World football-governing body, FIFA has increased the number of finalists for next year’s FIFA U20 Women’s World Cup final tournament in Colombia to 24, from the 16 that participated in Costa Rica, and also increased the number of Africa flag bearers to four.

This means that after the Tanzania fixture, the Falconets will have one round to go before qualification for the big house party in Colombia in September 2024.

ALL THE INVITED PLAYERS:

Goalkeepers: Linda Jiwuaku (Bayelsa Queens); Faith Omilana (Naija Ratels); Anderlin Mgbechi (Delta Queens); Shukurat Bakare (Nasarawa Amazons)

Defenders: Jumoke Alani (Edo Queens); Oluwabunmi Semilore (Naija Ratels); Oluchi Ohaegbunam (Nasarawa Amazons); Tumininu Adeshina (Naija Ratels); Shukurat Oladipo (FC Robo Queens); Comfort Folorunsho (Edo Queens); Monica Elejo (Nasarawa Amazons); Alake Kasali (Bayelsa Queens)

Midfielders: Taiwo Afolabi (Delta Queens); Chinyere Kalu (Nasarawa Amazons); Vera Samuel (Delta Queens); Shukurat Sobowale (Nasarawa Amazons); Esther Inyang (Delta Queens); Aminat Folorunsho (Rivers Angels); Gloria Evans (FCT Academy); Chidera Okenwa (Delta Queens)

Forwards: Chiamaka Okwuchukwu (Rivers Angels); Chinasa Ogor (Delta Queens); Opeyemi Ajakaye (FC Robo Queens); Adaobi Okoh (Remo Queens); Chioma Olise (Edo Queens); Chisom China (Bayelsa Queens); Lydia Joshua (Heartland Queens); Delight Isaac (Dannz Ladies); Jenat Akekoromowei (Asisat Academy); Yina Adoo (Nasarawa Amazons)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

More

Mastodon

Email

Reddit

Pocket



Like this: Like Loading...