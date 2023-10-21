Nigerians can now earn US Dollars as monthly salary

The current economic situation all over the world is not getting any better, as it continues to bite further; we are compelled to expose Nigerians…

The current economic situation all over the world is not getting any better, as it continues to bite further; we are compelled to expose Nigerians within the country and those in Diaspora to legitimate business opportunities that are not only lucrative but sustainable on long term basis.

As a reputable business that stands for transparency and truth, we talk about opportunities that would have immense benefit on everyone. One of such is how Nigerians can work and earn US Dollars from the comfort of their homes LEGITIMATELY.

It is no longer news that the current exchange rate is now about ₦1050 naira to $1, while this might not be a pleasant news to majority, there are so many that dance and rejoice whenever the dollar rises, the simple reason is because they earn in US Dollars while sitting at home. Click here to start the process

If your current salary or earnings is tied to the naira, it’s time to have a rethink on how to get yourself out of that situation, prices of goods and services have almost doubled in recent years, a second and reliable source of income is absolutely necessary at this point.

Earning in US Dollars while living in Nigeria used to be a class thing, these individuals became super wealthy because they were exposed to the right information at that time. With the advancement in technology especially the internet, regular individuals can now earn in US Dollars right from the comfort of their homes legitimately.

If you have ever heard of “silent millionaires”, premium domain business model is an avenue to acquire such status; you acquire these premium domains for super low and have it resold for insane profits at the global market by a dedicated team. Click here to start the process

All the domains below were acquired for cheap (some for as low as $3000-$5000) at the discount club and resold for the insane amounts you see below, a search on Google will confirm all.

Voice.com $30 million

360.com $17 million

NFTs.com $15 million

Fund.com $12 million

Hotels.com $11 million

Tesla.com $11 million

AI.com $11 million

Connect.com $10 million

Fb.com $8.5 million

How it works

You acquire these premium domains at ridiculously low prices at the discount club and in turn resell them at the global market to the final end user for insane amount of profit. For example, you could purchase these domains for as low as $1500 or even $3500 and have it resold for as much as $25,000 to $55,000 at the global market, in some cases these domains could end up being resold for millions of dollars as shown in the examples above.

Would I be looking for buyers?

Absolutely not, the backend team at the domain discount club of Travads will be responsible for all that. Their goal is to negotiate with end users. The moment you acquire the name, a special dashboard will be activated for you to see the entire process, that’s how transparent the business is. Click here to start the process

Who are these end users (buyers?)

Individuals registering a new business or businesses trying to rebrand always require one thing- A domain name. Some desire just a regular name, majority desire a premium name. That’s where you come in.

These individuals and businesses we are referring to are located in advanced countries like United States, Canada, Ireland, Switzerland, Germany, United Kingdom and others. They are always willing to pay thousands of dollars and in some cases millions of dollars for the names of their new business.

Are there any guarantees?

Absolutely, premium domains are a genuine means of earning legitimately, you buy and it is resold for you. Our team is committed to ensuring that your domains are sold as quickly as possible. We have testimonials and reviews from individuals all over the world that have benefited from this. One thing you will experience is how transparent the entire process is. Click here to start the process

Will I make money doing this?

Yes, as stated previously, the goal is to ensure that you are successful at this, without any doubt acquiring a premium domain for as low as $1500 and having it sold by the backend team for as much as $30,000 is the goal. FYI, $30,000 is now over ₦30 million naira.

How do I get paid?

You will have to decide on this, most clients insist on dollar payments while others simply want their local currency. There is a backend admin provided as soon as you become a client, you are able to add such things as your bank details, currency selection, price you want your new domain sold for etc.

Do you have a physical office?

Oh Yes, you can walk into any of the offices in Nigeria and USA. Majority of our clients never visit the office, a phone call or WhatsApp message is all it takes to begin the entire process. This is the trust and reputation we have built over several years of doing business.

Is this a Ponzi or get rich quick business?

No it is not, this is premium domain business where you are simply buying and reselling PREMIUM domains; the entire process is 100% transparent, we give all our clients the peace of mind that they are dealing with a legitimate business entity. As a matter of fact you will see where your domains are listed worldwide. That’s how transparent the business is.

Which type of domains do you recommend?

As soon as you apply, approval takes about 3-5 business days, an account manager will be assigned to assist you every step of the way, insist that you ONLY want a FAST selling names.

Are there people currently doing this?

Yes thousands of people buy premium domains on a weekly basis. Remember we stated earlier that there are silent millionaires; clients are all over the world from United States, UK, Canada, Australia, Malaysia, Oman, Qatar, South Africa, Germany and many more.

Is Travads recommended and well-reviewed?

Travads.com customer reviews is excellent all over the world, there are so many reviews from its many happy clients who speak positively about them. Click here to read genuine and honest reviews from paid Users of Travads.

