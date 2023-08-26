FIFA suspend Spanish football chief Rubiales after Hermoso kiss

FIFA suspended Luis Rubiales as president of Spain’s football federation on Saturday for kissing Spanish Women’s World Cup player Jenni Hermoso on the lips and…

FIFA suspended Luis Rubiales as president of Spain’s football federation on Saturday for kissing Spanish Women’s World Cup player Jenni Hermoso on the lips and banned him from making contact with her.

“(We) decided today to provisionally suspend Mr. Luis Rubiales from all football-related activities at national and international level,” said world football’s governing body in a statement.

It explained that the ban would last 90 days, pending their disciplinary proceedings.

