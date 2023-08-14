FHA to build 7000-unit estate in Abuja

The Federal Housing Authority (FHA) says it plans to construct 7000 housing units to commemorate its 50th anniversary. Daily Trust reports that the project, named…

The Federal Housing Authority (FHA) says it plans to construct 7000 housing units to commemorate its 50th anniversary.

Daily Trust reports that the project, named FHA Golden Jubilee Estate, is located at Mbora II District along Tudun Wada, Lugbe Federal Housing Estate, Abuja.

It would be executed in partnership with Nuga Best International and Regis Integrated Services Limited.

Speaking at the groundbreaking ceremony of the estate, the Managing Director/Chief Executive of FHA, Senator Gbenga Ashafa, said the housing units are expected to be delivered within 30 months with the first 1,200 units delivered in 12 months; the first phase of the project.

Ashafa, who reiterated the federal government’s commitment to providing mortgages to Nigerians, said the FHA under him was ever ready to provide housing solutions to the citizens.

“The FHA Golden Jubilee Estate will contribute approximately 7000 distinct residential units to our national housing inventory upon completion. The meticulous planning of this estate prioritises the well-being and security of its future occupants.”

The chairman of Nuga Best International and Regis Integrated Services Limited, Pastor Hilary Chukwuma, said the estate, which sits on about 200 hectares of land, is designed with plans for schools, hospital, recreation centres, markets, shopping malls, filling station, and police station amongst others.

