FG, W/Bank partner to train technical teachers

The Federal Government and the World Bank have collaborated to improve the knowledge of teachers in the federal technical colleges in the country with the…

The Federal Government and the World Bank have collaborated to improve the knowledge of teachers in the federal technical colleges in the country with the 21st century skills that will digitalize the students.

Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Education, Andrew David Adeno, said this Wednesday in Abuja while declaring open a workshop on the development of a structure for the in-service training of Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) teachers and instructors on Wednesday in Abuja.

The permanent secretary, represented by the Director of Technology and Science Education, Grace Jakko, said strengthening technical schools would increase availability of competent and motivated technical teachers and instructors.

She said skills development system in Nigeria must adapt to the emerging trends of globalisation for economic viability especially in relevant skills for the formal and informal sectors of the economy.

‘Lagos too sophisticated for inexperienced hands’

Vigilantes arrest 6 in Anambra

“All the federal technical teachers in the 27 technical schools across the federation will be trained and captured in this component and the five states that are participating in the IDEAS Project, each of the state has three technical colleges and all the teachers in these technical colleges will be captured.”

National Project Coordinator, IDEAS Project, Blessing Ogwu said it was to develop a comprehensive structure for training technical teachers in Nigeria.

A World Bank consultant, Mistura Rufai, said the entire IDEAS Project was about $200m and that teachers the training was a component of it, with about $25m to $30m to be spent on training teachers in Nigeria.