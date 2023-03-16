Vigilantes arrest 6 in Anambra

Members of a vigilante group in Anambra State have arrested six people at different locations in connection with the vandalisation of Enugu Electricity Distribution Company…

Members of a vigilante group in Anambra State have arrested six people at different locations in connection with the vandalisation of Enugu Electricity Distribution Company (EEDC) facilities in the state.

The Head, Corporate Communications of EEDC, Mr Emeka Ezeh, in a statement on Wednesday said the activities of the vandals were crippling services to customers.

He said one Amadi Okey was arrested while vandalising steel and copper wire, and Onyekachukwu Ifennadolu, 26, was arrested for vandalising aluminum bare conductor at Umueri Ezumeri village, Oraifite, along the Onitsha/Owerri road.

He also stated that Chidiebere Agbalusi, 27, was arrested at Oraifite in possession of vandalised aluminum cable and a cutter, while the duo of Usulu Solomon and Nwafo Emeka were arrested for vandalizing about 16 spans of bare conductor wire.

He said the suspects mentioned one Ejike Nwoba, who was also arrested, as the receiver of the vandalised items.