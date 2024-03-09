FG vows to rescue women, schoolchildren abducted by bandits

The Federal Government has vowed to combine forces to rescue schoolchildren abducted from Government Secondary School (GSS) Kuriga in Gwagwada District, Chikun LGA, Kaduna State…

The Federal Government has vowed to combine forces to rescue schoolchildren abducted from Government Secondary School (GSS) Kuriga in Gwagwada District, Chikun LGA, Kaduna State and Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) at Wurge Community in Ngala LGA, Borno State by terrorists.

The Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, in a statement said the abductions were utterly unacceptable and were against all the fundamental values of humanity.

He said the government stood resolutely against any form of violence or coercion targeted at innocent civilians, especially the most vulnerable.

Idris stated that children deserved to seek education in conditions devoid of harm or threat of harm, and any threat to their security was a direct attack on the future of the country.

While extending heartfelt sympathies to the families and communities affected by the abductions, Idris said the President Bola Ahmed Tinubu had directed security agencies to swiftly ensure the safe return of all abducted persons, and the arrest of the perpetrators.

According to him, the government was going to spar no effort in the pursuit of justice for the victims and to ensure that the perpetrators are held accountable to the full extent of the law.

He urged the “public is urged to remain calm but vigilant, and to provide any relevant information that may assist the security agencies. Collective action and solidarity are essential if we are to effectively combat the menace of banditry, insurgency, and insecurity in our country.”

“Furthermore, the government reaffirms its unwavering commitment to protecting the lives and property of citizens, and will continue to work very hard to ensure that the capacity of criminals to launch these attacks is constantly and irreversibly degraded.”