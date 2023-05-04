FG to Senate: You can’t stop demolition of aviation agencies’ offices

The Minister of Aviation, Hadi Sirika, has said the Senate can not stop the plan to demolish head offices of aviation agencies at Murtala Mohammed…

The Minister of Aviation, Hadi Sirika, has said the Senate can not stop the plan to demolish head offices of aviation agencies at Murtala Mohammed International Airport, Lagos.

Sirika, who addressed State House reporters after the Federal Capital Executive Council meeting, was reacting to the Senate’s recent directive that the offices of the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria, the Nigerian Airspace Management Agency and the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority be stopped forthwith pending the outcome of intervention being made by its committee on aviation.

He said the Senate’s resolution was merely advisory, noting that the demolition was to beautify the airport and stop the recurring fire outbreak at the makeshift structures.

He reiterated that government’s commitment to the Nigeria Air project, expressing confidence that the incoming administration would “not throw the investment away.”