Don’t demolish aviation agencies’ offices in Lagos, Senate tells FG

The Senate Tuesday urged the Federal Government to shelve its plan to demolish head offices of aviation agencies at the Murtala Muhammed Airport, Lagos.

Labour unions had tackled Aviation Minister Hadi Sirika over the plan to demolish the Lagos offices of the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria, the Nigerian Airspace Management Agency and the Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority which had been asked to relocate to Abuja, but aviation workers said staff who had relocated were yet to be paid.

Aviation unions had also threatened strike over the planned demolition.

The Senate, following a motion by Senator Biodun Olujimi yesterday, asked the aviation minister to halt the planned demolition.

Senator Mohammed Sani Musa said there was a need for the parliament to call the minister to order.