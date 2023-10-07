FG to reconstitute varsities’ governing councils – Tinubu

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has said that the federal government will soon reconstitute the governing boards of federal universities to reinvigorate them.

Tinubu said this on Saturday at the 27th Convocation Ceremony, of the University of Abuja.

Represented by the Minister of Special Duties and Inter-governmental Affairs, Hon. Zaphaniah Jisalo, Tinubu said that the incoming boards would prioritise implementation of various visitation panels in the universities.

“Efforts are ongoing to reconstitute the governing councils of the universities so as to reinvigorate the institutions in line with the renewed hope mandate of my administration.

“When inaugurated, the councils will be expected to commence, immediately, the implementation of the white paper on the reports of the various visitation panels in their respective universities.

“Let it be known that government will neither accept nor condone any shoddy performance in the implementation of the white paper, nor the overall mandate of the new governing councils,” Tinubu said.

He said he was impressed that the management of the University of Abuja had sustained the momentum in all its operations in appreciation of his administration’s modest efforts to reposition the nation’s political economy, thereby restoring the hopes of millions of Nigerians.

The President also commended the Trade Union Congress (TUC) and Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC) for their maturity, cooperation and understanding that led to the resolution of the threat to embark on a nationwide strike last week.

He noted that universally, strikes were accepted as legitimate means deployed by workers in fighting for their welfare and better conditions of service and that his administration was conscious of this fact.

“However, our administration would like to caution that incessant strikes and sustained industrial unrest have crippling effects on the wellbeing of any society. Our public Universities are living testimonies of the disruption, instability and irreparable damage, caused by strikes to the tertiary education sector.

“Indeed, the humongous cost of unending industrial actions on the nation’s overall well-being is unquantifiable. That is why the government is deeply appreciative of all those who have contributed to the resolution of the last prolonged industrial action in the nation’s public universities.

“We also commend the staff unions for their display of patriotism and sacrifice by calling off the strikes. The resolution of the crisis proved eloquently, that no challenge is insurmountable when all are motivated by a shared vision, commitment and unity of purpose,” Tinubu said.

He said that he was determined to ensure that Nigerians, particularly students, their parents and guardians and all stakeholders in the education sector, were never subjected to the harrowing experience of the unnecessary closure of tertiary institutions.

“In this regard, I urge all managers and other stakeholders in the education sector, especially tertiary Institutions, to join forces with the government to ensure that this never happens again,” he said.

He, however, regretted that there were setbacks and crises, particularly in the management of succession in some of the nation’s universities.

“By the autonomy status granted – through the Universities Miscellaneous Act there are clear guidelines on the appointment of Principal Officers of Universities. Yet, some Universities disregard or abuse the freedom that the Unions fought, strenuously for decades to achieve.

“Without mincing words, Government has not been impressed by the inelegant deployment of undue politics of exclusion, primordial considerations, etc., in the process of selection and appointment of Vice-Chancellors and other Principal Officers as well as the manner of appointing staff into leadership positions,” he said.

The President also warned that government alone could not shoulder the responsibility of funding educational in Nigeria, nor, can the over-reliance on government which has been the practice in the past be sustained.

“And, the situation has been exacerbated by the harsh realities of recent global and national economic down-turns, complicated by the Covid-19 Pandemic. Therefore, the time has come for all stakeholders in the education sector, including the students, staff, unions, parents and guardians, the public and private sectors, to coalesce around the consensus that education is the responsibility of all and sundry,” he added.

He, however, assured the unions that henceforth, any agreements and memoranda signed between them and government would be implemented to the letter, in addition to the regular funding by the government through appropriation and special interventions.

Speaking earlier, the Vice Chancellor, University of Abuja, Prof. Abdul-Rasheed Na’Allah, said that the University of Abuja graduated a total of 7034 students for this year’s convocation.

“Out of this number, 6044 will be graduating with First Degrees, 270 with Postgraduate Diplomas, 613 with Master’s, and 107 with Doctorate Degrees.

“Out of those graduating with First Degrees, 39 have First Class, 1581 Second Class Upper Division, 3702 Second Class Lower Division, 573 Third Class, and 149 with Pass. It is equally important to note that among the students graduating today are 87 of the first set of the University of Abuja Business School with a Master’s in Business Administration (MBA) degree,” Na’Allah said.