FG to honour Gombe for GIS implementation

The Presidency, through the Bureau of Public Service Reforms (BPSR), is set to honour Gombe State with the prestigious “Best State in Geographic Information System” award.

In a statement yesterday, Gombe State Geographic Information System (GOGIS) said the news was officially communicated to the government via a letter dated September 19, 2023, and signed by the Director General of the agency, Dasuki Ibrahim Arabi.

The statement added that the Director-General of the GOGIS, Dr Kabiru Usman Hassan, was nominated for the “Distinguished GovTech Trailblazer’s Award” in recognition of his outstanding dedication to advancing digital governance in the agency.

It said both awards were sequel to a nationwide nomination and online voting process initiated on radio, television and newspapers.

