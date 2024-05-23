✕ CLOSE Online Special City News Entrepreneurship Environment Factcheck Everything Woman Home Front Islamic Forum Life Xtra Property Travel &amp; Leisure Viewpoint Vox Pop Women In Business Art and Ideas Bookshelf Labour Law Letters

Search
Click Here To Listen To Trust Radio Live
Business

FG signs MOU to attract fx inflows from talent export

As part of efforts to deepen talent export for Nigeria to earn huge foreign exchange, the Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Dr Doris Uzoka-Anite,…

As part of efforts to deepen talent export for Nigeria to earn huge foreign exchange, the Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Dr Doris Uzoka-Anite, yesterday, supervised the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signing ceremony between the ministry and UTEL Ltd to accelerate talent export from Nigeria.

The agreement seeks to connect Nigerians to foreign jobs in Kuwait, Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), Scandinavian countries, among others. The MoU will be executed by the National Talent Export Programme (NATEP).

Dr Femi Adeluyi, National Coordinator of NATEP, said, “These employment opportunities could be direct employment and emigration of our talent or utilisation of the Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) model for gainful and meaningful employment for those based in Nigeria.

“Through NATEP, Nigeria can honourably export her talents in a mutually beneficial and reputation-preserving way, putting an end to illegal migration and the embarrassment therefrom to the country.”

The MoU was signed with UTEL Ltd, a Nigerian subsidiary of Unique Agency Kuwait- a leading provider of expatriate employees for the government agencies and departments in the State of Kuwait.

He added that, “The initiative is in line with the federal government’s aim to forge mutually-beneficial partnerships with nations and global institutions to facilitate the provision of jobs for Nigerians as the MOU is set to provide 250 foreign jobs for Nigerians.”

LEARN AFFILIATE MARKETING: Learn How to Make Money with Expertnaire Affiliate Marketing Using the Simple 3-Step Method Explained to earn $500-$1000 Per Month.
Click here to learn more.

AMAZON KDP PUBLISHING: Make $1000-$5000+ Monthly Selling Books On Amazon Even If You Are Not A Writer! Using Your Mobile Phone or Laptop.
Click here to learn more.

GHOSTWRITING SERVICES: Learn How to Make Money As a Ghostwriter $1000 or more monthly: Insider Tips to Get Started. Click here to learn more.
Click here to learn more.

SECRET OF EARNING IN CRYPTO: Discover the Secrets of Earning $100 - $2000 Every Week With Crypto & DeFi Jobs.
Click here to learn more.

More Stories