FG signs MOU to attract fx inflows from talent export

As part of efforts to deepen talent export for Nigeria to earn huge foreign exchange, the Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Dr Doris Uzoka-Anite, yesterday, supervised the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signing ceremony between the ministry and UTEL Ltd to accelerate talent export from Nigeria.

The agreement seeks to connect Nigerians to foreign jobs in Kuwait, Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), Scandinavian countries, among others. The MoU will be executed by the National Talent Export Programme (NATEP).

Dr Femi Adeluyi, National Coordinator of NATEP, said, “These employment opportunities could be direct employment and emigration of our talent or utilisation of the Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) model for gainful and meaningful employment for those based in Nigeria.

“Through NATEP, Nigeria can honourably export her talents in a mutually beneficial and reputation-preserving way, putting an end to illegal migration and the embarrassment therefrom to the country.”

The MoU was signed with UTEL Ltd, a Nigerian subsidiary of Unique Agency Kuwait- a leading provider of expatriate employees for the government agencies and departments in the State of Kuwait.

He added that, “The initiative is in line with the federal government’s aim to forge mutually-beneficial partnerships with nations and global institutions to facilitate the provision of jobs for Nigerians as the MOU is set to provide 250 foreign jobs for Nigerians.”