Residents abandon houses, farms as strange insects threaten Ondo community

The sleepy town of Afin Akoko in Akoko Northwest LGA of Ondo State has been hit by a swarm of strange insects invading the buildings…

The sleepy town of Afin Akoko in Akoko Northwest LGA of Ondo State has been hit by a swarm of strange insects invading the buildings of residents, Daily Trust has learnt.

It was gathered that the presence of the insects, which were in large numbers, had been threatening the livelihood of the residents.

Our correspondent reports that many of the residents, who are mostly farmers are now abandoning their houses and farmland due to the infestation.

A resident and farmer in the town, Mr Abu Balogun, told City & Crime that the offensive odour emitted by the insects might lead to a serious epidemic if not urgently addressed by the government.

Several attempts to kill these insects by using hot water and Gammalin 20 have not been successful. We are calling on our people to be extra careful now.

“As I talk to you, people are unable to prepare food or eat in open places for fear of contamination. It’s a very tough one for us right now. We need help,” Mr Balogun said.

Confirming the incident, the monarch of the town, Professor Abduralheem Mustapha Adejoro, said the “Situation in the town right now is terrible” with the swarming of the strange insects.

Oba Adejoro revealed that the incident was discussed in the Oba-in-Council of the town on Monday, stressing that the current situation was becoming an emergency in the town.

He, however, appealed to the relevant government health agencies to come to Afin Akoko and take necessary actions.

“Please, people are worried about this ugly development. We need help as I speak with you,” he said.

Banji Ajaka, the Commissioner for Health in the state, said the government was on top of the situation since it heard about the strange insect.

Mr Ajaka added that his ministry was already partnering with his counterpart in the Ministry of Environment to avoid any outbreak of diseases occasioned by the insects.

“We have our surveillance officers who are on top of the situation and currently investigating the current development in Afin Akoko.

“So, we are making sure that this situation does not lead to an outbreak of disease too and with our partnership with the Ministry of Environment,” Mr Ajaka told City & Crime.