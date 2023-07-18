FG set to review broadcast code, may increase licence fee

The National Broadcasting Commission (NBC) says it will soon meet with stakeholders in the broadcasting industry to review the Nigeria Broadcasting Code, this is as…

The National Broadcasting Commission (NBC) says it will soon meet with stakeholders in the broadcasting industry to review the Nigeria Broadcasting Code, this is as the commission revealed that it is considering upward review of television and radio stations licence fees.

NBC’s Director General Malam, Balareba Shehu Ilelah disclosed this at a press conference in Lagos on Tuesday.

Though the press conference was called to announce the hosting of this year’s African broadcast exhibition (Africast) slated for October 24 to 26 in Lagos, Ilelah however disclosed that the broadcast code would be reviewed after all the stakeholders in the industry had made their inputs into it.

“We will seek contributions from all stakeholders in the industry to review the Nigeria Broadcasting Code. We also considering upward review of the broadcast licence for TV and radio stations”, the NBC DG said.

Tinubu orders probe of 2-year-old killed by stray bullet in Delta

Fuel Price Hike: Don’t Take Nigerians For Granted Labour warns FG

He said the NBC as a regulator would ensure that the broadcast media performed their roles as required by the law.

But in his contribution during the press conference, the Executive Secretary of the Broadcasting Organisation of Nigeria (BON), Dr Yemisi Bamgbose advised NBC against hiking broadcast licence fees now.

Bamgbose said it was a known fact that the broadcast industry in the country is in dire need of a lifeline, adding that increasing licence fees or any other fees might kill many of the stations.

“Let me appeal to the DG and of course the NBC not to increase the licence fee now. Broadcasters are already going through a very difficult time so I don’t think this is the best time to increase their licence fee or any other fees at all”, the BON scribe said.

Daily Trust reports that the current Nigeria Broadcast Code which was issued in 2016 and amended in 2020 contains rules and regulations guiding the industry and its practitioners in the country.

Dollar payments are now available for ALL Nigerians. Our clients earn about $5,000 - $10,000 acquiring premium domains. Read testimonials from others who have benefited. Click here to start

Learn How to Relocate to Canada & Become a Permanent Resident With Your Family. No Need for IELTS & Agent Wahala. Click to Learn More

I Made N1 Million Naira Monthly Using this WhatsApp Marketing Strategy. Follow My Steps & Make More Sales. Click to Learn More

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

More

Mastodon

Email

Reddit

Pocket



Like this: Like Loading...