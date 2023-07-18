Tinubu orders probe of 2-year-old killed by stray bullet in Delta

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has expressed sadness over the death of two-year-old Ivan Omhonrina killed by a stray bullet during an operation by officers of…

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has expressed sadness over the death of two-year-old Ivan Omhonrina killed by a stray bullet during an operation by officers of the National Drugs Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) at Okpanam in Oshimili North Local Government Area of Delta State.

The President, in a statement on Tuesday by his spokesman, Dele Alake, directed the NDLEA management to speedily and thoroughly investigate the incident with a view to punishing those found culpable.

He charged security agents to be more professional and careful when conducting their operations to avoid risking the lives of innocent Nigerians.

“I mourn the death of little Ivan Omhonrina and sympathise with his parents for the painful experience of losing an innocent child in a most tragic manner.”

“Ivan did not deserve to die that way. We must ensure the incident did not end like that and that what happened to Ivan does not happen to any other person again.

“I also pray for the quick recovery of Eronmonsele, who was reportedly injured in that unfortunate event.

“That incident is unacceptable. We must unravel those who foisted agony on the Omhonrinas and ensure they are brought to justice,” President Tinubu said.

Dollar payments are now available for ALL Nigerians. Our clients earn about $5,000 - $10,000 acquiring premium domains. Read testimonials from others who have benefited. Click here to start

Learn How to Relocate to Canada & Become a Permanent Resident With Your Family. No Need for IELTS & Agent Wahala. Click to Learn More

I Made N1 Million Naira Monthly Using this WhatsApp Marketing Strategy. Follow My Steps & Make More Sales. Click to Learn More

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

More

Mastodon

Email

Reddit

Pocket



Like this: Like Loading...