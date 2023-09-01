FG seeks more private investment in power sector

The federal government has called for more private investment in the power sector to bring stability to electricity supply in the country. The Minister of…

The federal government has called for more private investment in the power sector to bring stability to electricity supply in the country.

The Minister of Power, Chief Adebayo Adelabu, who made the call during a press briefing for the Nigerian Energy Conference, said the 2023 Electricity Act has opened new frontiers for the provision of power and encourages collaboration between the public and private sectors.

Represented by the Director, Investment and Sector Development of the ministry, Evangeline Olumoroti Babalola, he said, “The Federal Ministry of Power has for several years supported the efforts of Informa Markets to attract more investors into the sector.

“Informa Markets has been on the frontline of partnering with the ministry to promote and host investors in the Nigerian power sector. This government will continue to foster these kinds of robust partnerships between the public and private sectors, to enhance our nation’s economic and social growth,” he stated.

On his part, the Nigerian Energy Conference Exhibition Director, Energy Portfolio – MEA, Informa Markets, Ade Yesufu, noted that the conference which has been in place for the last 10 years has become a top platform to drive investment into the country and solutions to the energy sector in Nigeria.

