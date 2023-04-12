FG receives 104 stranded Nigerians from Chad

The Federal Government received 104 stranded Nigerians from N’Djamena, Chad Republic at the Malam Aminu Kano International Airport (MAKIA) on Tuesday in Kano. The returnees…

The Federal Government received 104 stranded Nigerians from N’Djamena, Chad Republic at the Malam Aminu Kano International Airport (MAKIA) on Tuesday in Kano.

The returnees were received by the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) officials alongside other sister agencies, including State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA), National Commission for Refugees, Migrants and IDPs and Nigeria Red Cross.

The NEMA Territorial Coordinator in Kano, Dr Nurudden Abdullahi, said the returnees were brought back under the care of the International Organisation for Migration (IOM) from N’Djamena through a voluntary repatriation programme.

Represented by NEMA Kano Head of Human Resources, Suleiman Sa’ad Abubakar, the coordinator said the returnees included 34 male adults, 18 female adults and 52 children.