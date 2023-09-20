‘Donald Trump is dead,’ account of ex-US President’s Son hacked

The X account, formerly Twitter of Donald Trump Jr, son of former US President, was hacked, on Wednesday. New York Post reported that the hackers…

The X account, formerly Twitter of Donald Trump Jr, son of former US President, was hacked, on Wednesday.

New York Post reported that the hackers made a series of offensive posts.

They included one falsely announcing the death of the ex-president.

“I’m sad to announce, my father Donald Trump has passed away. I will be running for president in 2024,” read the first message from Donald Trump Jr’s account at 8:25 a.m.

The 77-year-old former president proved he was alive by sending an unrelated message on his own X rival, Truth Social at 8:46 a.m. — more than 20 minutes after the fake death announcement, the New York Post reported.

A series of obviously hacked messages quickly followed on Donald Jr’s account, including an inflammatory one saying that “North Korea is about to get smoked”, and another pretending to show Donald Jr saying he had “some interesting messages with Jeffrey Epstein”, more than four years after the pedophile died in his Manhattan lockup.

The posts have now been deleted and the account restored.

According to the report, the Trump Organisation did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

