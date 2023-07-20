FG opens workshops for Nigerians to convert vehicles to autogas

The Nigerian Institute of Transport Technology (NITT), says it has built workshops across the country to assist Nigerians convert their petrol-powered vehicles to autogas. Dr…

The Nigerian Institute of Transport Technology (NITT), says it has built workshops across the country to assist Nigerians convert their petrol-powered vehicles to autogas.

Dr Bayero Salih-Farah, Director-General of the institute, said this at a news conference on Thursday in Zaria, Kaduna State.

He said that the institute has been working on the project for a year now and is ready to commence the conversion in the next two to three weeks.

Salih-Farah explained that the transport institute had been working in partnership with some manufacturers of the conversion kits which would be used at its workshops to enable Nigerians to have cheaper conversion from PMS to autogas.

“We have sensitised relevant stakeholders across the country at different fora on the need for Nigerians to migrate from the use of PMS to gas.

“Gas is very cheap than petrol, it is also cleaner and convenient; Nigerians will be able to save a lot of money when they convert their vehicles from petrol to autogas.

“The cost of transport will come down drastically because the money required to refill a tank using an autogas will be 40 per cent lower than the money required filling a tank using petrol,” he said.

Salih-Farah said the use of autogas would also reduce environmental pollution in the country substantially and appealed to Nigerians to take advantage of the initiative.

Meanwhile, the DG said the agency would partner with the National Information Technology Agency on knowledge sharing on some major projects of the institute.

He said that efforts have been intensified to make the school the leading transport and logistics institute in Africa. (NAN)

