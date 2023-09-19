FG makes U-turn at MMIA, returns passengers to old terminal

The federal government has made a U-turn over the relocation of foreign airlines from the old terminal of the Murtala Muhammed International Airport (MMIA), Lagos…

The federal government has made a U-turn over the relocation of foreign airlines from the old terminal of the Murtala Muhammed International Airport (MMIA), Lagos to the new terminal.

It would be recalled that the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) had relocated passengers from the old terminal to the new terminal two weeks before the October 1 deadline given by the Minister of Aviation, Mr Festus Keyamo.

The relocation of passenger processing from the old terminal to the new one, according to FAAN, was necessitated by the recent fire outbreak at the old terminal.

However, the relocation has caused passengers and airlines operating at the terminal several inconveniences as all the airlines were relocated in one fell swoop.

Confirming the reversal, FAAN’s Director of Public Affairs and Consumer Protection, Abdullahi Yakubu-Funtua, said the directive had been complied with immediately.

In a terse statement, he said, “This is to inform the travelling public that the Hon. Minister of Aviation Mr Festus Keyamo SAN has graciously allowed the use of the D Wing of the Old Murtala Muhammed International terminal to complement the New International Terminal in order to ease facilitation of passengers through the airport.

“The use of the D Wing for processing of passengers has since commenced. The Old International Terminal will be renovated in phases.”

Aviation analyst, Sindy Foster in a chat with Daily Trust said, “It is a good decision and a sensible solution to the current situation. We all understand the need to utilise the new terminal for an improved passenger experience, but the sudden move was too sudden to allow for any improved experience for the passengers and airline customers.”

