FG launches response devices for heart-related emergencies

The Federal Ministry of Health has launched Automated External Defibrillators (AEDs) devices to aid in response to heart-related emergencies, such as cardiac arrests in airports…

The Federal Ministry of Health has launched Automated External Defibrillators (AEDs) devices to aid in response to heart-related emergencies, such as cardiac arrests in airports and other dense population areas.

The Coordinating Minister of Health and Social Welfare, Prof Muhammad Ali Pate, launched the devices Friday in Abuja during the commemoration of this year’s World Heart Day.

The theme of this year’s commemoration is, ‘Use Heart, Know Heart.’

Pate, who was represented by the Minister of State for Health, Dr Tunji Alausa, said statistics from the World Health Organisation (WHO) showed that cardiovascular diseases (CVDs) were the leading Non-Communicable Diseases (NCDs) and foremost cause of death globally, taking an estimated 17.9million lives each year.

“Of these cardiovascular deaths, 85 per cent are due to heart attack and stroke, and over three-quarters occur in low and middle-income countries,” he said.

