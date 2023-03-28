FG launches public service entrepreneurship programme

The Federal Government, in collaboration with the Bank of Agriculture, has launched the Federal Public Service Entrepreneurship Programme (FPSEP) for serving and pre-retiring public officers.…

The Federal Government, in collaboration with the Bank of Agriculture, has launched the Federal Public Service Entrepreneurship Programme (FPSEP) for serving and pre-retiring public officers.

The Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, Folasade Yemi-Esan, said the programme was developed out of the need to pay greater attention to the welfare of the public servants who constituted the administrative machinery for implementing government policies/programmes.

Yemi-Esan, represented by the Permanent Secretary, Service Welfare Office, Ngozi Onwudiwe, said some aspects of the programme would create window for those in service to earn supplementary income to improve their quality of life, enabling those retiring to cope with life after service.

“The programme consists of two components namely: Agri-preneurship start-up scheme; and pre-retirement training and business start-up scheme.

Director-General, National Senior Citizen Centre, Emem Omokaro, said the programme would be impactful to senior citizens after their retirement.

Managing Director, Bank of Agriculture, Alwan Hassan, said the initiative the would address the plights of retirees after their services to the nation.