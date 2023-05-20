FG inaugurates 40MW Dadin-Kowa hydropower plant

The federal government Friday inaugurated the 40 megawatts Hydropower Plant in Dadin-Kowa, Gombe State. Inaugurating the plant, Minister for Water Resources, Suleiman Hussaini Adamu, said…

Inaugurating the plant, Minister for Water Resources, Suleiman Hussaini Adamu, said the power project, which was an integral component of Dadin-Kowa Dam, has been completed and can generate 40 megawatts of electricity when connected to the national grid.

He said Dadin-Kowa Multipurpose Dam was built in 1988 with a reservoir capacity of 2.8 million cubic litre to provide 6,000 hectares for irrigation, 40 MW of electricity and 30,000 daily cubic litres supply to Gombe and its environs.

Adamu added that in effort to utilize the full potential of the dam, the federal government signed a concession agreement with Mabon Nigeria Limited to design and construct the hydropower-generating component of 40 MW.

The minister explained that the hydropower component project suffered a series of abandons, until the coming of President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration which completed the project.

“The potential and socio-economic impact of the power plant cannot be overemphasized because of its tremendous impact on the people of Gombe State and environs.

“The power station comprises of two 20 MW hydropower turbine generators, transmission stations, transformers, 123 KV switching station among other equipment.

“The plant will bring industrialization, promote medium scale industry as well as employment generation around the area. Already, inspection testing and certification of the units of the power plant has been completed, making the power ready for usage,” he said.

Speaking at the inauguration, Governor Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya said the hydropower project at the Dadin-Kowa dam represents an important milestone in the energy independence of the North East sub-region.