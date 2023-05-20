FG hails Gavi’s return to direct programme funding in Nigeria

The federal government has applauded the return of Gavi, the vaccine alliance body to direct funding of programmes in Nigeria through the National Primary Health…

The federal government has applauded the return of Gavi, the vaccine alliance body to direct funding of programmes in Nigeria through the National Primary Health Care Development Agency (NPHCDA).

Speaking Friday in Abuja during the official re-commencement of direct Gavi programme in Nigeria, the Secretary to the Government of the Federation,

Boss Mustapha, said it stood as proof of the accomplishments resulting from government’s combined endeavours to establish accountability and transparency, thereby instilling trust in the systems.

He said the administration had embarked on governance reforms aimed at improving efficiency, transparency and accountability in the public sector.

The Minister of Health, Dr Osagie Ehanire said Gavi had stopped funding programmes in Nigeria through the NPHCDA following unsatisfactory findings from Gavi Programme audit in 2015.

He said the recommencement of direct funding was a testimony to the renewed confidence in the country’s financial management system, especially on the part of the current NPHCDA management.