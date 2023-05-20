May 29: NDLEA arrests 534, seize illicit drugs in nationwide raids

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has arrested 534 suspects in a nationwide raid of drug joints in an exercise code-named ‘Operation Mop Up’.

Spokesman of the agency, Femi Babafemi, in a statement yesterday said it was part of law enforcement’s efforts to remove enablers of crime and violence in the form of illicit substances and those who deal in them with the aim of ensuring peaceful inauguration of new administrations at national and sub-national levels across the country on May 29.

He said 534 suspects were arrested in the first few days of the commencement of the operation and tons of illicit drugs including cocaine, heroin, methamphetamine, tramadol, codeine-based syrup, cannabis sativa and various new psychoactive substances among others, were recovered across the states and the FCT.

“Top on the list with high arrests and seizures are Lagos, Kano, Abuja, Kaduna, Rivers, Bayelsa, Adamawa, Osun, Benue and Plateau states,” he said.

According to him, the chairman of the agency, Brig. Gen. Mohamed Buba Marwa (retd), who ordered the operation, said he was impressed by the level of compliance with the directive to all their commands and formations to dismantle all drug joints within their areas of responsibility, mop up all illicit substances in such locations and arrest all those culpable.

“This will in no small measure take out of the equation, enablers of crime and violence such as illicit drugs, their dealers and all those relying on mind altering substances to disrupt the May 29 inauguration ceremonies across the states and the Federal Capital Territory,” Marwa said.