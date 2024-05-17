Airports takeover: Tinubu seeks N24.6bn to reimburse Nasarawa, Kebbi

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has written to the House of Representatives seeking the preparations and approval of a N24.6 billion Promissory Notes to reimburse Nasarawa…

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has written to the House of Representatives seeking the preparations and approval of a N24.6 billion Promissory Notes to reimburse Nasarawa and Kebbi states on the costs of their airports taken over by the federal government.

Nasarawa is to be reimbursed N9.5 billion while Kebbi is to be reimbursed to the tune of N15.1 billion.

In the letter read by the deputy speaker, Benjamin Kalu, who presided over the plenary yesterday, the president said the takeover of the airports was in line with Item 3 of the Second Schedule of the 1999 Constitution (as amended) which placed the ownership of airports and other aviation-related infrastructure in the exclusive list.

Similarly, the president in a separate letter presented an executive bill, the National Anti-Doping Bill 2024, for the house’s consideration.

The president said the bill sought the creation of an agency for Nigeria to achieve world standards and codes on doping by signatories to the international regulations.

He urged the house to give the bill a speedy consideration before the commencement of the Olympic Games coming up later in July.

In another letter, the president sought the approval of a supplementary budget for the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) for the 2023 fiscal year.