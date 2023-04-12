FG decries exploitation, abuse of children at motor parks

The Minister of Women Affairs, Pauline Tallen, Tuesday decried the exploitation and abuse of children, especially girls, at motor parks across the country. She spoke…

The Minister of Women Affairs, Pauline Tallen, Tuesday decried the exploitation and abuse of children, especially girls, at motor parks across the country.

She spoke Tuesday in Abuja at the 10th National Delegate Conference of the Road Transport Employers Association of Nigeria (RTEAN).

Tallen charged the leadership of the association to enlighten its members by mounting graphics on GBV around parks.

“When I sometime visit parks in the company of family, I still see young children; girls and boys hawking when they should be in school. Yet, your members turn blind eyes to such scenarios. In some cases, these children become victims of exploitation and abuse.

“And because they are powerless, they have no voice and are afraid to report and so the cycle of abuse continues.

“Even women have reported such abuses in the parks,” the minister said.

While delivering his acceptance speech after he was unanimously adopted as the RTEAN’s 10th national president, Musa Muhammed, urged the president-elect, Bola Ahmed Tinubu to prioritize the transportation sector as it “creates employment and direct the economy.”