FG approves N25,000 grants for pensioners

The Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation, Dr Betta Edu, has said that members of the Nigeria Union of Pensioners (NUP) captured in the…

The Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation, Dr Betta Edu, has said that members of the Nigeria Union of Pensioners (NUP) captured in the expanded National Social Register of the Conditional Cash Transfer (CCT) Scheme will start receiving N25,000 grants from November.

Edu, according to a statement by her Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Rasheed Olanrewaju Zubair, disclosed this on Thursday when she visited the leadership of the Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC) led by its president, Joe Ajaero, in Abuja.

She explained that the decision to include vulnerable pensioners in the CCT scheme was President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s commitment to labour leaders which he would deliver on.

She appealed to the NLC to help fast-track the process of collating Data of beneficiaries so that they can start receiving the funds.

Why Nigeria can’t apply death penalty to corruption – NIPSS DG

WTD: Govs pledge commitment to teachers’ welfare

The minister said if the data could be collated within two weeks and sent to the ministry, the beneficiaries could start earning from November.

On his part, Ajaero urged the government to create more jobs by creating a productive economy where factories would function and employ workers.

President of NUP, Godwin Abumisi, lamented that pensioners received as low as N5,000 monthly, adding that the N25,000 would go a long way for them.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

More

Mastodon

Email

Reddit

Pocket



Like this: Like Loading...