FG appoints governing councils for 111 tertiary institutions after ASUU’s threat

President Bola Tinubu has approved the appointments of 555 persons to serve as Pro-chancellors/Chairmen and members of the Governing Boards of 111 Federal Universities, Polytechnics…

President Bola Tinubu has approved the appointments of 555 persons to serve as Pro-chancellors/Chairmen and members of the Governing Boards of 111 Federal Universities, Polytechnics and Colleges of Education.

The appointment of the governing council followed Tinubu’s assent to a list of nominees selected by the Ministry of Education.

An advertorial signed by the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry, Didi Esther Walson-Jack, showed the appointment of a chairperson and four members for each institution.

The advertorial stated that the Inaugural/Retreat for the Chairmen and Members of the Governing Councils of Tertiary Institutions will take place on Thursday, May 30th, and Friday, May 31st, 2024.

It added that the inauguration and retreat would take place at the National Universities Commission, 26 Aguiyi Ironsi Street, Maitama, Abuja, at 9:00 am daily.

The appointments come days after the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) had threatened to embark on another strike over the Federal Government’s failure to appoint Governing Councils for federal universities.

The union also faulted the President Bola Tinubu-led Federal Government’s nonchalant attitude toward matters affecting academics in federal universities.

During a briefing at the University of Abuja on Tuesday, ASUU also faulted the 35 per cent salary increment for professors and the 25 per cent salary increment for other academics in the university system.

