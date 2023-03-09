Fernandes an inspiration to Man Utd – Ten Hag

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag says captain Bruno Fernandes is an “inspiration to the team” after his attitude was criticised in the 7-0 Premier…

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag says captain Bruno Fernandes is an “inspiration to the team” after his attitude was criticised in the 7-0 Premier League defeat by Liverpool.

A visibly frustrated Fernandes appeared to push the referee’s assistant in the 81st minute at Anfield.

Ten Hag said Portugal midfielder Fernandes will remain captain despite calls for him to lose the armband.

“He has played a big role in us being where we are. Everyone makes mistakes and we learn. I have to learn and he will as well.

“He is intelligent. I’m really pleased he is our player and he is captain when Harry (Maguire) is not playing,” he said.