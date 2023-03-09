Oyo broadcaster raises alarm over threats to life

An Ibadan-based broadcaster, Dr Kola Ladoke, has raised an alarm over threats to his life regarding a political jingle aired by his former employer. Ladoke…

Ladoke who works for Honor FM said he had left the station which the people claimed aired opposing jingles and news items suspected to be against their political interest.

Speaking to journalists on Wednesday in Ibadan, Ladoke said he received threats to his life, wife and those of his children on March 3 via a phone call but that the caller hid his number.

Ladoke said, “The person hid his number and said all the news items being used for opposition parties in our station should be discontinued, otherwise my life would be terminated.

“I told the caller that he called a wrong number that I have since left the station in question but he said he knew me and that my name is Kola Ladoke. He said he knew my house, the school my children attend, my movement and that of my wife.”

“I have reported the case to the Police Divisional Headquarters at Challenge in Ibadan. I am not a member of any political party. I don’t identify with any political party. I don’t understand why such threats come to me and my family.”

Following the report, the Chairman of Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Oyo State Council, Ademola Babalola, has condemned the threat to Ladoke’s life and his family.

He called on security agencies to fish out the caller that threatened Ladoke and prosecuted him.

“This is a case of intimidation. It should not happen at all. I want the caller to know that the fact that he hid his number does not mean he cannot be fished out, apprehended and face the law. I have no doubt that the security agencies have swung into action on this case.

“I must also say that politicians should not see media practitioners as enemies, but partners in progress,” he added.