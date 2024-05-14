✕ CLOSE Online Special City News Entrepreneurship Environment Factcheck Everything Woman Home Front Islamic Forum Life Xtra Property Travel &amp; Leisure Viewpoint Vox Pop Women In Business Art and Ideas Bookshelf Labour Law Letters

S/West stakeholders meet on education

Education stakeholders from the South West sub-region recently convened for an education summit organised by the Development Agenda for Western Nigeria (DAWN) Commission, with a…

pursuing elementary education and professional development
    By Hameed Oyegbade, Osogbo 

Education stakeholders from the South West sub-region recently convened for an education summit organised by the Development Agenda for Western Nigeria (DAWN) Commission, with a focus on enhancing learning outcomes. 

Supported by the Partnership for Learning for All in Nigeria (PLANE), a programme funded by the United Kingdom’s Foreign Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO), the summit brought together representatives from Osun, Ogun, Oyo, Ondo, Ekiti and Lagos states.

Over two days, participants engaged in discussions and shared ideas aimed at improving the educational system in the sub-region. 

The summit culminated in the development of a work plan designed to catalyze the educational sector toward achieving enhanced learning outcomes.

Speaking on the objectives of the summit, Prof. Abayomi Arigbabu, the Commissioner for Education in Osun State; Eluwole Sunday, his counterpart from Oyo State; and Mr Seye Oyeleye, the Director-General of DAWN Commission, emphasised the importance of ensuring quality education for children and young adults. 

They underscored the critical role of education in securing a better future for the youth, highlighting the need for concerted efforts to address challenges and improve educational standards in the South West.

 

