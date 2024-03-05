FCTA to get 9 perm-secs for mandate secretariats – Wike

The FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike, says all is set for the appointment of nine permanent secretaries for the nine secretariats of the FCT Administration. Wike…

The FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike, says all is set for the appointment of nine permanent secretaries for the nine secretariats of the FCT Administration.

Wike disclosed this in Abuja on Monday while fielding questions from journalists after inspecting some road projects in the federal capital.

He explained that the development was in line with the provisions of the FCT Civil Service Commission Act, 2018, which implementation President Bola Tinubu had approved.

Wike expressed displeasure on the delays in moving files and warned the directors against any delay that would sabotage the administration’s efforts.

Why we monitor activities of rice, grains bulk buyers in Niger – Gov Bago

Hausa traders beg Gov Uzodinma to intervene in market land tussle

The minister also said he had approved the promotion of about 8,000 workers, adding that the beneficiaries should pay back by putting in more effort and commitment to their jobs.