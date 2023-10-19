FCTA to construct 30km roads in area councils — Minister

The Minister of the FCT, Mr Nyesom Wike, has said that a total of 30 kilometres of roads will be constructed across the six area…

The Minister of the FCT, Mr Nyesom Wike, has said that a total of 30 kilometres of roads will be constructed across the six area councils of the FCT.

Wike stated this when Senator Philip Aduda and Mr Zakari Dobi visited him in his office in Abuja on Wednesday.

City & Crime reports that Aduda is the immediate past senator that represented the FCT under the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

He re-contested the seat along with Dobi of the All Progressives Congress (APC) but both lost to Senator Ireti Kingibe of the Labour Party (LP).

Wike explained that the roads, five in each of the area councils, would be concluded before May 29, 2024, to decentralise development efforts from the city centre to rural communities across the area councils.

He further said, “President Bola Tinubu has directed that at least five-kilometre roads must be constructed in each of the six area councils before May 29, 2024.

“This is part of his Renewed Hope agenda to ensure that people in rural communities are not left out in the development efforts of the current administration.”

Wike commended the visitors for working as a team irrespective of political party differences to work for the development of the FCT.

Earlier, Aduda explained that the visit was to congratulate Wike on his appointment as Minister of the FCT and commend him for the good work he was doing and also to thank Tinubu for appointing a son of the soil as a minister and pledged their full support to the development of the FCT for the interest of all.

Aduda said, “We are also here to commend you for the bold step in establishing the Civil Service Commission for FCT, removing FCT from TSA and establishment of the Women Affairs Secretariat to address women’s concerns.”

