Labour Party captures Obaseki’s constituency, senatorial seats

The Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki has lost his polling unit, ward, local government and senatorial district to the Labour Party (LP) in the presidential and National Assembly elections held in the state.

According to the results declared by the district returning officer, Prof. A. Obasuyi, the LP candidate won the Senatorial seat with 167,250 votes.

Imasuen defeated the All Progressives Party (APC) candidate and that of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), who polled 57,933 and 61,749 votes respectively.

Also in the Oredo federal constituency of the governor, the LP candidate, Mr. Iyawe Eseosa, won the constituency seat.

Governor Obaseki, who is a member of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), had during elections in Delta State, promised to deliver Edo State votes for the PDP.