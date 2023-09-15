FCT council chair wants perpetrators of farmers/herders clash fished out

The Chairman of Gwagwalada Area Council in the FCT, Alhaji Abubakar Jibrin Giri, has given a matching order to security agents to fish out those…

The Chairman of Gwagwalada Area Council in the FCT, Alhaji Abubakar Jibrin Giri, has given a matching order to security agents to fish out those behind the recent farmers/herders clash in Dobi village in the council.

City & Crime had reported that a vigilante, Iliyasu Shuaibu Kolo, was killed while two others sustained injuries during the clash at Gengere in Dobi on Tuesday evening.

Giri gave the charge when he was led by security agents for an on-the-spot assessment of the clash scene on Thursday.

The chairman, who also visited the family of the late vigilante, sympathised with them over the loss, while praying for the soul of the deceased to rest in peace and wished those injured quick recovery.

