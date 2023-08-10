JUST IN: ECOWAS’ Meeting on Niger Crisis kicks off in Abuja

The Economic Community of West Africa States (ECOWAS) meeting on the Niger crisis is ongoing in Abuja. President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, who is the chairman…

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, who is the chairman of ECOWAS, had scheduled another meeting after the expiration of the seven-day ultimatum the regional bloc issued for the reinstatement of President Mohamed Bazoum.

The junta had ignored the ultimatum, resulting in additional sanctions by ECOWAS.

The regional bloc had threatened possible military option; a move that was widely rejected, especially in Nigeria.

Currently, the following Heads of State are in Abuja:

1 President Julius Maada Bio of Sierra Leone

2. President. Umaro Mokhtar Sissoco of Guinea Bissau

3. President Everiste Ndayishimiye of Burundi

4. President Alassane Ouattara of Cote d’Ivoire

5.President Mohamed Ould Ghazouani of Mauritinia

6 .President Nana Akofo-Ado of Ghana

7. President Macky Sall of Senegal

8. President Patrice Talon of Benin Republic

Yet to arrive

1. Togo. Faure Essozimna Gnassingbé Eyadéma

2 President Adama Barrow of The Gambia

