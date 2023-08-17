Fatalities, crashes inevitable in counterterrorism operations – NAF

The Nigerian Air Force says for all military organisations involved in counterinsurgency and counterterrorism operations, incidences of fatalities, mishaps and crashes are sometimes inevitable. NAF…

The Nigerian Air Force says for all military organisations involved in counterinsurgency and counterterrorism operations, incidences of fatalities, mishaps and crashes are sometimes inevitable.

NAF said while it regretted such unfortunate incidents, especially as they involve the loss of lives of its colleagues, it would never shy away from unravelling the probable cause of the Monday’s crash of its helicopter in Niger State with a view to drawing lessons.

NAF spokesman, Edward Gabkwet, in a statement yesterday, cautioned Nigerians against spreading the videos of the alleged crash site of the helicopter.

He said those spreading the videos of the alleged crash site with gory pictures of dead military personnel were aiding and abetting the propaganda tendencies of terrorists deliberately or inadvertently.

He urged them “to rethink the consequences of their actions on the morale of troops, families of deceased personnel as well as on Nigeria’s national security is imperatives”.

He said NAF would not give in to the terrorists’ propaganda.

“The attention of the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) has been drawn to a video circulating on social media platforms allegedly depicting the wreckage of the crashed MI-171 helicopter with bodies of victims at Chukuba Village in Shiroro Local Government Area of Niger State.

“While it is not in the character of the NAF to respond to such claims, particularly one peddled by terrorists, concerns expressed by well-meaning Nigerians on the need to address the propaganda becomes imperative.

“For the NAF and indeed the entire members of the Armed Forces, our resolve and determination to bring the current security situation in Niger State and indeed all troubled spots in the country remains unshaken.

“In fact, if anything, we are determined more than ever before, to take on the enemy frontally until they are brought to their knees.”

