Fashola to senators: Direct your enquiry on N6trn ground rent to SGF

The Minister of Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola, yesterday urged the Senate’s ad-hoc committee investigating the N6trn unpaid ground rent to direct its enquiry to the Secretary to the Government of the Federation.

Fashola stated this in Abuja when the committee, chaired by Senator Adamu Aliero, visited him.

The committee was mandated to probe and recover the over N6trn accrued from the non-payment of ground rent from the property built and allocated to various beneficiaries by the federal government.

Fashola said the Presidential Implementation Committee (PIC), which issued receipts on the property, was under the purview of the SGF, not his ministry.

He said, “As far as your letter seeks to ask us to account for the PIC, they don’t report to us. I’ll advise that you direct your enquires about what the PIC does to the SGF. Since the organisation does not report to me, I cannot account for them”

Aliero, while briefing reporters after the meeting, said about N18bn had been recovered and that efforts were being made to get the balance.