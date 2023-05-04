Arabic teachers urge AU, others to restore peace in Sudan, Palestine

The Nigeria Association of Teachers of Arabic and Islamic Studies has urged the African Union and other international communities to intervene and restore peace and…

The Nigeria Association of Teachers of Arabic and Islamic Studies has urged the African Union and other international communities to intervene and restore peace and harmony back to Sudan.

This is contained in a communique issued after the meeting of the association’s National Executive Committee held at the Ekiti State University, Ado-Ekiti.

The communique was jointly signed by NATAIS President, Musa Adesina Abdu-Raheem and Secretary, Muhammad Shariff Ramadan.

It also condemned the invasion of Al-Aqsa Mosque in Palestine by the Jewish security operatives which prevented the Palestinian Muslim worshippers from using the mosque, particularly during the month of Ramadan.

The organisation also said the successful conduct of the 2023 general elections in Nigeria was a milestone towards a hitch-free democracy and good governance in the country despite complaints by aggrieved contestants.

It also urged the United Nations to call the Jews security operatives to order and Arab nations to unite to achieve the common goal of ensuring peace for Palestinians.