Farmers-herders: Plateau peace agency calls for love, tolerance

The Director General of the Plateau Peace Building Agency (PPBA), Joseph Lengmang, has admonished farmers and herders in the state to exhibit the spirit of…

The Director General of the Plateau Peace Building Agency (PPBA), Joseph Lengmang, has admonished farmers and herders in the state to exhibit the spirit of mutual love and tolerance during the farming season.

The agency also urged them to stick to the peace terms and security code to guarantee peaceful farming and grazing activities this year.

Lengmang gave the advice yesterday in his office in Jos, during a monthly parley with journalists.

Lengmang said the state government needed to consolidate the peace achieved so far, noting that “government cannot afford a relapse of the monumental achievements in the restoration of peace across the state.”

Benue killings: Idoma kingdom declares fasting, prayer

Kidnappers invade FCT community, abduct chief, 13 subjects

He added, “The rainy season is already here, and farmers are already clearing their fields to plant. At the same time, fresh grasses are already springing up with the rains, and cattle breeders are already on the field.

“If both farmers and herders could abide by the laid down terms, we can achieve a better and more robust relationship and actually achieve ‘no clash situation’ this year,” he added.