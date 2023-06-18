Fans lament as Burna Boy cancels Netherlands show last minute

Some revellers of the Netherlands who had the intention of attending Burna Boy’s show in the country have aired their displeasure as the Grammy award-winning…

Some revellers of the Netherlands who had the intention of attending Burna Boy’s show in the country have aired their displeasure as the Grammy award-winning singer cancelled the scheduled show at the last minute despite the fact that most of the attendees of the concert at been patiently waiting for him at the venue for hours.

Born Damini Ogulu, the scheduled show was meant to hold at the GelreDome, Arnhem, Netherlands, on Saturday, June 17. It was learnt that the singer’s fans had reportedly filled the 41,000-capacity-seater waiting for hours for the ‘Last Last’ crooner to thrill them.

However, they were shocked when it was announced that the show had been cancelled. Moreso, Burna Boy took to his Instastory around midnight to let his fans know that the show would not hold due to “a number of reasons.”

The African Giant wrote, “Netherlands! I’m so excited to be here and I was so excited to see you all tonight. I am constantly humbled and in awe of the love and support I get from you all. Thank you for coming and waiting just to see us. I will forever appreciate that.

“I’m hurt that I couldn’t see you tonight even though I really wanted to. We want to make sure you get the best, “love Damini” experience possible and that won’t have happened today for a number of reasons: My amazing team have been hard at work trying to salvage it but we couldn’t do it in time. I’ll be announcing a new date in a few hours so watch out for it! ik houd van jullie allemaal, Damini.”

The Twitter user, @DanielRegha commented, “Burna quickly apologized to Netherland fans after failing to show up, but made excuses & insulted Nigerians who criticized him for coming late to his Lagos Concert held in January (2023). It goes to show how very little he thinks of Nigerians, his own people that made him famous.”

Burna quickly apologized to Netherland fans after failing to show up, but made excuses & insulted Nigerians who criticized him for coming late to his Lagos Concert held in January (2023). It goes to show how very little he thinks of Nigerians, his own people that made him famous. — Daniel Regha (@DanielRegha) June 18, 2023

Another user of the microblogging site, @Burna_Notice, compared Burna Boys’ schedule with Beyonce’s who is a married woman with three children. In her opinion she tweeted, “It’s crazy Beyonce had a show the same day and was successful. That’s a 42 yr. old woman with a husband and 3 kids. Her tour is 57 stadium shows, trust me your schedule is not crazier than Beyonce’s. We need to do better, people pay for flights, hotels, etc. to see you. It is wrong…”(sic)

Its crazy Beyonce had a show the same day and was successful. Thats a 42 yr old woman with a husband and 3 kids. Her tour is 57 stadium shows, trust me your schedule is not crazier than Beyonce. We need to do better, people pay for flight, hotel, etc. to see you. It is wrong… https://t.co/X38NLOrxpd pic.twitter.com/fuWQ77liZp — Live Life Ent (@Burna_Notice) June 18, 2023

Also, expressing disappointment about the cancellation of the show, a Twitter user, @Nifemi_Olu, “Burna Boy has zero respect for people’s time. This isn’t new. If he can arrive at a school at 6:30 pm with the intention of performing for secondary day students, then forget it. This happened in 2017.”

Burna Boy has zero respect for people’s time. This isn’t new. If he can arrive at a school at 6:30pm with the intention of performing for secondary day students, then forget it. This happened in 2017. — ➻Nifemi™➻ (@Nifemi_Olu) June 18, 2023

