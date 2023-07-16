Fans hail Wizkid at 33

Lovers of Nigerian mega music star, Ayodeji Balogun fondly known as Wizkid have taken to their various social media pages to hail the Essence singer…

Lovers of Nigerian mega music star, Ayodeji Balogun fondly known as Wizkid have taken to their various social media pages to hail the Essence singer as he turns 33 years old on Sunday.

Wizkid is regarded as one of the biggest and most influential African artists of all time. He began recording music at the age of 11 and released a collaborative album with the Glorious Five, a group he and some of his church friends formed.

In 2009, the singer signed a record deal with Banky W’s Empire Mates Entertainment (E.M.E). He later rose to the limelight after releasing “Holla at Your Boy”, the lead single from his debut studio album; Superstar (2011), which also spawned singles like, “Tease Me/Bad Guys” and “Don’t Dull”.

Taking to his verified Twitter account popular skit maker, Sabinus tweeted, “ HAPPY BIRTHDAY @wizkidayo God bless ❤️🦅#WizkidAt33.”

Don Jazzy: Why Davido, Wizkid didn’t join me at Mo’hits

Wizkid set to release first single of 2023

While reeling out the singer’s achievements at 33, the Twitter user, @hypetribeng listed, ” — Most Awarded African Artist at the BET Awards, Soul Train Awards, Billboard Awards, IHeartRadio Music Awards, Mobo Awards & Headies

— First Afrobeats Artist To Hold A Top 10 Position On Billboard Hot 100

— First African Pop Star To Perform/Sell Out Royal Albert Hall In London & 02 Arena

— The African Artist With The Highest Platinum Certification In The US

— First African To Debut With An Album On Spotify Global Album Charts

— First Artist from Nigeria and Africa to have a song with a Platinum Certification in the US.

— First Nigerian To Be Nominated For The Billboard Awards

— First African to win an award at the Apple Music Awards

— First Nigerian Artist to Make and Remain No 1 on Itunes World Chart

— First Nigerian artist in history to simultaneously chart on the Hot 100 and Billboard 200

Cheers to the birthday of the Afrobeats Superstar, Wizkid.”

#WizkidAt33 🎂 🎉 — Most Awarded African Artist at the BET Awards, Soul Train Awards, Billboard Awards, IHeartRadio Music Awards, Mobo Awards & Headies — First Afrobeats Artist To Hold A Top 10 Position On Billboard Hot 100 — First African Pop Star To Perform/Sell Out Royal… pic.twitter.com/HUc9z0vaND — HYPETRIBE (@hypetribeng) July 16, 2023

@Guyy_dre simply tweeted, “HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO THE GREATEST AFRICAN ARTISTE OF ALL TIME.”

HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO THE GREATEST AFRICAN ARTISTE OF ALL TIME 🐐🦅 #WizkidAt33 1k likes is the goal 🦅 pic.twitter.com/tBKKJNydhB — Gu¥ Dre 🇩🇪 (@Guyy_dre) July 16, 2023

Dollar payments are now available for ALL Nigerians. Our clients earn about $5,000 - $10,000 acquiring premium domains. Read testimonials from others who have benefited. Click here to start Learn How to Relocate to Canada & Become a Permanent Resident With Your Family. No Need for IELTS & Agent Wahala. Click to Learn More I Made N1 Million Naira Monthly Using this WhatsApp Marketing Strategy. Follow My Steps & Make More Sales. Click to Learn More

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

More

Mastodon

Email

Reddit

Pocket



Like this: Like Loading...