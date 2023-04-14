Family of driver lynched in Ondo demand justice

Parents of the 25-year-old driver, Temitope Olorunfemi, who was killed by a mob in Akure, Ondo State, are demanding justice. Olorunfemi was lynched on Monday…

Olorunfemi was lynched on Monday after he crushed two people to death in the Ijoka area of Akure, the state capital.

The deceased, mistaken for an internet fraudster, “Yahoo Boy”, was said to have lost control of his car and rammed into the victims, who were on motorbikes.

Speaking on Thursday, the mother of the deceased, Mojisola Olorunfemi, pleaded with the government to ensure that the perpetrators of the dastardly act were prosecuted.

“I want to plead with the state government to fight for me by ensuring that those who killed my son are brought to book.

“I know I don’t have anyone, but I have God, and he will also join the government to fight for me. Anyone who kills by the sword would surely die by the sword. So, those who killed Temitope should be made to face justice,” she said in an interview at the family house.

Recall that on Wednesday, the state government condemned the ‘mob action’ that led to the death of the driver.

It warned residents to trust in the rule of law, adding that it would not condone mob action.

The police also said there was no evidence suggesting the deceased was an internet fraudster.

The bereaved mother said her son was a “hard-working man” who had always wanted to be independent and that his father bought the car for him.

She said, “He is a hustler right from the days he finished school, and his father bought him that vehicle that was set ablaze by the mob. He was using that car for his bolt business in Lagos.

“And all these things they said they met inside his vehicle were lies. No one could come out with evidence of those things. So, my child is not a ‘Yahoo boy’. He’s a bolt driver.

“The clothes they met inside his car belong to his wife and children. They also saw a piggy bank inside the car and not a casket as being peddled around by people.”

Also speaking, the wife of the deceased, Bosede, denied that her husband was a “Yahoo boy”.

“We came to Akure for the Easter celebration and we were supposed to return to Lagos last week Sunday but we just needed to wait. Unfortunately, the incident happened the next day (Monday).

“The clothes that were seen inside the vehicle belong to me and my child. The clothes were taken back to Lagos and removed from the leather travel box. So, my husband is not a Yahoo boy but a Bolt driver,” she added.

The police had, on Tuesday, said they arrested two persons in connection with the killing of the driver.