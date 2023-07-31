Family holds 7th day prayers for late Suleja imam

The seventh day firdau’s prayers for the late Chief Imam of the Suleja Central Mosque, Sheikh Dahiru Shuaibu, has been held by the family.…

City & Crime had reported that the 64-year-old Sheik Shuaibu died last Thursday night a few hours after he returned from pilgrimage in Makkah, Saudi Arabia.

Among dignitaries that attended the prayers at the deceased’s residence at Anguwar Salenke in Suleja, according to the eldest son of the deceased, Muhammad Jalal, include the representative of Suleja/Gurara Federal Constituency, Adamu Tanko Lokoja; Niger State House of Assembly member representing Suleja, Murtala Badaru; Chairman of Suleja Area Council of the FCT, Isyaku Bawa Nai’Ibi; an an ex-Chairman of Suleja, Abdullahi Maje.

Jalal, while clarifying earlier reports on the death of his father, said, “In fact, my dad was hale and hearty when he returned from Hajj. Until after he observed Isha’i prayers the same day. And between 9pm and 10pm he complained to my mum that he was feeling pains in his legs. We conveyed him to the hospital where he passed on.”

He said his late father was survived by 14 children and not 30 as earlier reported.

He appreciated dignatories including Emir of Suleja, Malam Awwal Ibrahim, for their prayers.

