Falz: Why I’m against the victories of Tinubu, Sanwo-Olu

Nigerian rapper, Folarin Falana, professionally known as Falz, has explained why he is against the victories of President-elect, Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Babajide Sanwo-Olu, governor of Lagos state.

He spoke Tuesday when he appeared as a guest on Arise TV’s entertainment programme titled ‘Music as a political tool’.

While Sanwo-Olu won his reelection bid, Tinubu emerged winner of the keenly contested presidential elections held on Saturday, February 25, 2023.

Over the years, Falz has utilized his brand to not only entertain Nigerians, but also speak on the state of the Nation.

Quizzed on why he had been against the victories of Tinubu and Sanwo-Olu, Falz said: “The rules and regulations that were supposed to guide these elections were not applied. The INEC chairman himself prior to the election had come out to release his regulations but when the elections were happening, we were seeing these processes that were not transparent and exactly the opposite of what he said it was going to be.

“Of course people are going to raise eyebrows, of course everyone is going to be like ‘what is going on?’ That was pretty much how it happened. It was clear from all that that they were some fowl play involved.”

Daily Trust had reported how the rapper slammed Sanwo-Olu in a tweet over his reelection.

This comes after the governor took to Twitter to thank Lagosians for re-electing him.

The governor polled a total of 762,134 votes, defeating his rival in the Labour Party, Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Abdulazeez Adediran, who polled 312,329 and 62,449 votes respectively.

In a lengthy tweet, Sanwo-Olu said he was deeply humbled and grateful for the overwhelming support and trust of Lagosians.

Reacting to this, Falz claimed Sanwo-Olu was not re-elected, but selected himself. He also claimed that everyone saw what played out.

“You were not re-elected. You selected yourself. Everybody saw it unfold. You are only deceiving yourselves,” he tweeted.