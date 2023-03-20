You Selected Yourself, Falz rejects Sanwo-Olu

Nigerian rapper, Folarin Falana, professionally known as Falz, has slammed Babajide Sanwo-Olu, governor of Lagos state, over his reelection. This comes after Sanwo-Olu took to…

Nigerian rapper, Folarin Falana, professionally known as Falz, has slammed Babajide Sanwo-Olu, governor of Lagos state, over his reelection.

This comes after Sanwo-Olu took to Twitter to thank Lagosians for re-electing him.

The governor polled a total of 762,134 votes, defeating his rival in the Labour Party, Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Abdulazeez Adediran, who polled 312,329 and 62,449 votes respectively.

In a lengthy tweet on Monday, Sanwo-Olu said he was deeply humbled and grateful for the overwhelming support and trust of Lagosians.

He also thanked President Muhammadu Buhari for leaving a legacy of fairness and electoral outcomes that reflect the will of the people.

Reacting to this, Falz claimed Sanwo-Olu was not re-elected, but selected himself. He also claimed that everyone saw what played out.

“You were not re-elected. You selected yourself. Everybody saw it unfold. You are only deceiving yourselves,” he tweeted.

Many Nigerians via the medium reacted to the singer’s claim. Below are some of such reactions:

@Asakkke said: “So you think people will choose Gbadebo over him ? Stop joking man.”

@theofficerbae: “They should have allowed it to be peaceful, no intimidation and if Sanwo Olu wins, I personally will clap for him. I am not from OYO but I rejoice with people of OYO state neither am I from Adamawa where I see peaceful election and Kano…. Let say the truth when we see it. Peace.”

@AthenaChukwubu1: “To those calling Falz Omo ale, Falz go they alright, with his dual citizenship, and if Nigeria gets too hot he can afford to leave with a first class ticket. But you on the other hand, can’t afford bus fare to Benin Republic…. So who is doing who?”

@Ayowaleh: “Come and tell us in Badagry that he didn’t win here. The gesture will be appreciated. You can visit other places to to tell your tales and you’ll learn new things. Not by sitting behind keypads to project your myopic views.”