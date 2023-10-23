FG establishes Agribusiness incubation centre at Federal University Lokoja

The Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security has said the establishment of the Agribusiness Incubation Centre at the Federal University Lokoja (FUL) is to…

The Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security has said the establishment of the Agribusiness Incubation Centre at the Federal University Lokoja (FUL) is to serve as a knowledge hub where practical skills, processes, and inputs can be acquired for various agricultural value chains.

Permanent secretary of the Ministry, Dr Ernest Umakhihe, disclosed this at the weekend during the inauguration of Agribusiness Incubation Centre at FUL to mark the end of the activities of the institution’s 6th and 7th convocation ceremonies, which started on Monday.

He said the federal government is dedicated to providing an enabling environment for farmers, entrepreneurs, and investors to boost the entire agricultural value chain.

“The Agribusiness Incubation Centre was established as a Special Centre of Excellence with the objectives of promoting food security, youth and women’s empowerment, employment generation, wealth creation, and poverty reduction through agribusiness development.

“The centre aims to enhance production capacity, value addition, quality control, and standards while opening access to local and international markets for agricultural products”, he said.

The permanent secretary expressed hope that the Agribusiness Incubation Centre would promote the growth of agribusiness, trade, and investment, not only in Kogi State but across Nigeria.

He therefore” encouraged the university management to advocate, promote awareness, and sensitize youth, women, and other beneficiaries within and beyond the university’s catchment area to take advantage of the project”.

The Vice chancellor of FUL, Professor Olayemi Akinwumi, commended the federal government for the gesture, stressing that the institution will make maximum use of the centre to promote research and other agricultural activities to the benefit of all.

